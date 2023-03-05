Dolphins Free Agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign offensive lineman Eric Fisher

The Miami Dolphins were crushed by injuries in 2022, including several players along the offensive line having to miss playing time. Heading into Week 14, the team made a move to sign former number one overall pick Eric Fisher to provide veteran depth at the tackle position. Unfortunately, the ten-year player was never able to get fully into playing shape before an injury ended his chances of making an appearance in aqua.

Heading into the 2023 league year, Fisher is slated to become a free agent. What should the Dolphins do with a veteran they wanted to provide depth, but was unable to get onto the field. Has the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2013 draft pick reached the end of his career, or could the Dolphins look to bring him back next year, giving him more time to prepare for the season and, hopefully, be ready should injuries arise?

We continue our annual look at the Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents with the next edition of the “Walk, tag, or re-sign” series for 2023. We have already taken a look at safety/special teams player Clayton Fejedelem, punter Thomas Morstead, running back Raheem Mostert, linebacker Elandon Roberts, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, defensive lineman John Jenkins, offensive lineman Michael Deiter, and linebacker Trey Flowers.

What should the Dolphins do with Fisher? We break down their options today and give you a chance to decide if they should re-sign him, franchise tag him, or let him walk in free agency.

Background

Position: Offensive tackle

Age (at the start of the 2023 season): 32

College: Central Michigan

NFL experience: 10 years

Expiring contract: 1-year, $3.8 million ($850,000 against cap)

2022 Review

After spending the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts, Fisher was a free agent for most of the 2022 season. The Dolphins signed him at the beginning of December, ahead of their Week 14 game, as they placed tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. The plan was for Fisher to provide depth at the position and potentially move into the starting lineup as he got his legs back under him. A calf injury during practices however landed him on injured reserve before the team’s Week 18 game and ended his season with no appearances made.

2022 stats: 0 games played

2023 Outlook

Fisher being available looked like it could be a steal for Miami, who was desperately in need of offensive line help, but his being available that late into the season could also be a sign that, after 10 years in the league, the former number one pick is just about at the end of his career. Could he rehab the calf injury and get back into shape for a 2023 season? Absolutely. But, teams are probably not looking for him to be a starting left tackle anymore. At most, Fisher is probably a veteran depth signing.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Franchise tag number: $18.2 million

If he is healthy and is ready for another year, Fisher could provide a veteran presence in the locker room to compliment Terron Armstead, but it does not seem like Miami needs to rush to make this signing. If Miami were to try to bring back Fisher, he could be someone they look to sign after Week 1, preventing his full salary from becoming guaranteed and allowing them the flexibility to release him if they need the roster spot somewhere else.

Verdict: Walk