QB Mike White reveals that he’s interested in playing for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins need a backup quarterback and a Pembroke Pines native would like to come home.

Former New York Jets quarterback Mike White joined The Joe Rose Show on Friday and discussed his possibilities as a soon-to-be free agent.

“Selfishly, from a personal standpoint, obviously growing up down there, I’d love to go home,” White said when asked about Miami as a possibility. “But from a football standpoint, it’s a very talented offense, really good, young group of guys. You can tell they’re starting to build something special down there. I would love to be a part of it.”

White, 27, went to high school at NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale and then started 15 games throughout two years at South Florida before transferring to Western Kentucky in 2015.

White’s career began with the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent one year after being drafted as a first-round pick.

He played in eight games for the Jets since joining the franchise in 2021 and is certainly open to running it back in New York after throwing for 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns, and twelve interceptions.

“I would love to be back with the Jets,” White said. “Like I said, the locker room’s fantastic, I talk to all those guys everyday. I don’t know, we have to see. Things in this league change so fast and situations are so fluid, and who knows what’s gonna happen when. ... I know how the NFL works and I’m never gonna take anything too personal, but, I really like (the Jets) coaching staff, I really like that locker room, and I would love to be back.”

NFL free agency begins on March 15 and the Dolphins will be in the market for a backup quarterback. White could be the right fit due to a strict budget — currently $16 million over the salary cap — and the need to fill other gaps on the roster.