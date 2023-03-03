Dolphins Free Agency 2023: Walk, tag, or re-sign linebacker Trey Flowers

The Miami Dolphins, as well as all 31 other NFL teams, are currently in the final preparations for the start of free agency when the new league year begins. While the 2023 NFL Free Agency period does not officially open until 4 p.m. ET on March 15, there are decisions that have to be made over the next several days. Who will the team re-sign, who will they allow to head to free agency as their contract expires?

As we do each year here on The Phinsider, we are currently working our way through Miami’s list of pending free agents. The idea is to take a look at who is on an expiring contract, then give our readers a chance to weigh in on what decision they think the Dolphins should make. This year, we have already taken a look at safety/special teams player Clayton Fejedelem, punter Thomas Morstead, running back Raheem Mostert, linebacker Elandon Roberts, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, defensive lineman John Jenkins, and offensive lineman Michael Deiter. Today, we head back over to the defense.

What should the Dolphins do with edge rusher Trey Flowers? We break down their options today and give you a chance to decide if they should re-sign him, franchise tag him, or let him walk in free agency.

Background

Position: Outside linebacker (Edge rusher)

Age (at the start of the 2023 season): 30

College: Arkansas

NFL experience: 8 years

Expiring contract: 1-year, $2.1 million

2022 Review

The 2022 season was a short one for Flowers, who appeared in four games for Miami before a foot injury landed him on injured reserve.

2022 stats: 4 games, 4 tackles

2023 Outlook

Flowers has had a rough few years, being limited to four games last year and seven each of the previous two seasons when he was with the Detroit Lions. Teams are not going to be looking to add Flowers on anything but a prove-it deal that protects him if the injury bug continues to bite him. He could be a depth option for the 2023 season, rotating into games in passing situations or to give a starter a rest, but that is probably about the height of the projection for Flowers next season.

Walk, Tag, Re-Sign?

Franchise tag number: $20.9 million

Flowers is not someone who will be a priority to resign for Miami this year. Yes, the team will need depth at the position, but they can look toward the draft or for a younger free agent who maybe does not have the injury question marks surrounding him. If Miami were to re-sign Flowers, it would not be a mistake as you always need pass rushers, but at this point, it feels like Flowers returning to the Dolphins is not in the cards.

Verdict: Walk