Which position group should the Dolphins target with their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins only possess four picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, and none of those picks come in the first round due to the Bradley Chubb trade that was executed last season before the trade deadline and another first round selection being forfeited due to Stephen Ross’ tampering with Tom Brady.

The Dolphins won’t be on the clock on the first night of the NFL Draft barring another blockbuster deal from general manager Chris Grier, so they’ll have to wait until night two and the 51st pick in the draft to add to their roster.

But which position group should Miami target? Would you be interested in adding another running back despite the Dolphins bringing back all four backs on the roster at the end of last season? Does an offensive tackle suit your fancy — specifically a right tackle? Would you like Grier to snatch up one of the many serviceable tight ends coming out in this year’s draft or does adding a safety or defensive tackle make more sense to you?

