Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Robert Kraft optimistic about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones - Pats Pulpit

New England’s owner met with reporters on Monday.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Report: Jets and Packers discussing Aaron Rodgers trade package involving two second round picks - Gang Green Nation

Talks between the Jets and Packers about an Aaron Rodgers trade have been stalled recently. However, things seem to be picking up at the NFL’s owners meeting where Packers general manager Brian...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Do the Buffalo Bills have enough weapons at WR for Josh Allen? - Buffalo Rumblings

Let’s hop on the WR train for a minute

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has requested a trade after contract negotiations stall - Baltimore Beatdown

Lamar Jackson announced in a tweet that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Pittsburgh Steelers offseason additions and losses say a lot about the future of the defense - Behind the Steel Curtain

These aren’t Dick LeBeau and Keith Butler’s players anymore.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Jonah Williams’ trade market not developing; Zac Taylor hopes he will ‘come in and compete at right tackle’ - Cincy Jungle

It isn’t looking like Jonah Williams will be fetching a king’s ransom, and the team is still holding out hope he will change his mind.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

NFL free agency: Browns current roster ranked higher than expected - Dawgs By Nature

NFL free agency has been busy for the Browns but they’ve earned a high grade

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans Free Agency: Grading Offensive Additions - Battle Red Blog

A look at the Houston Texans offseason additions.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

NFL free agency wide receiver options continue to dwindle for Titans - Music City Miracles

Does anybody have a clue what the plan is for the WR position?





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville Jaguars free agency and salary cap update - Big Cat Country

Here’s where the Jaguars’ salary cap stands after the early weeks of free agency.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts GM Chris Ballard Comfortable with Rookie QB Class Top Depth Early in NFL Draft - Stampede Blue

The Colts appear confident that the team can land a franchise QB early in the NFL Draft, even outside the #1 overall spot.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton trade rumors: Sean Payton says Broncos not trading WRs - Mile High Report

Is this the truth? or just some more leverage through the media?





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Brandon Staley wants Austin Ekeler to be a Charger in 2023 - Bolts From The Blue

The two sides have been in constant communication, per Staley.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders draft 2023: Anthony Richardson coming in for visit - Silver And Black Pride

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is going to have a pre-draft visit with the Las Vegas Raiders





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs draft, free agency 2023: Analyzing 4 remaining needs - Arrowhead Pride

Which scheme-specific positions need to be addressed in the next few months?

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Brian Daboll ready to build upon the Giants’ 2022 foundation - Big Blue View

Coach says team still has "a long way to go"





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles’ tush push will NOT be outlawed in 2023 - Bleeding Green Nation

Banning the technique the Eagles use for their QB sneak will NOT be voted on at the league meeting this offseason.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys updates: Door not closed on Ezekiel Elliott return, Terence Steel position discussion - Blogging The Boys

Jerry Jones provided some information about the state of the team entering the season.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

NFL owners in the dark about Washington Commanders sale; Dan Snyder is declining to be interviewed by Mary Jo White - Hogs Haven

Dan Snyder continues to be a thorn in the side of the NFL

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Team’s ‘inability to reach’ Aaron Rodgers started trade talks - Acme Packing Company

Gutekunst’s first public comments since Rodgers’ trade request paint a very different picture of the situation than how Rodgers presented it.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Dan Campbell on Jared Goff: ‘I love our quarterback position right now’ - Pride Of Detroit

Lions coach Dan Campbell continues to throw his public support behind quarterback Jared Goff.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Loading up the Armory: Checking out the Bears’ Upgraded Arsenal on Offense - Windy City Gridiron

The amount of weaponry available to Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears’ offense for 2022 amounted to having a peashooter. In 2023, that arsenal is much more substantial, and potentially going nuclear.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Is a QB controversy coming for the Vikings? - Daily Norseman

There’s a chance of it happening

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

PFF gives Saints a “C” for Free Agency acquisitions - Canal Street Chronicles

The rating puts the Saints dead last in NFC South.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

What’s next for the Falcons as free agency settles? - The Falcoholic

Atlanta is loathe to head into the draft with glaring needs, but they may not be quick to make moves.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

NFL free agency: Hayden Hurst is the cure for what’s ailing Panthers tight ends - Cat Scratch Reader

The 2018 first round pick has the tools to help elevate Carolina’s passing game.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Bucs Poll: Buccaneers fans like the Baker Mayfield signing - Bucs Nation

The fan base also grades the free agency haul.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers trade rumors - John Lynch on trading Trey Lance: We listen to anything, but we like Trey on our team - Niners Nation

The 49ers GM said the team is excited about the way Trey’s progressed





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Jonathan Gannon operating as DeAndre Hopkins is an Arizona Cardinal for now - Revenge of the Birds

During league meetings the questions about DeAndre Hopkins have been coming in fast and furious for the Arizona Cardinals.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

‘I just want to go where I’m happy’ - Bobby Wagner on returning to Seattle Seahawks - Field Gulls

The future Hall of Fame linebacker addressed his reunion with the Seahawks.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams’ Allen Robinson still available in trade: Chiefs should make call - Turf Show Times

3 weeks have passed since trade request with no resolution in sight...