Report: Dolphins are having “constant conversations” with DT Christian Wilkins on an extension this offseason

The Miami Dolphins have been in “constant conversation” with star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins this offseason, as per David Furones of The Sun Sentinel.

New: The Dolphins are having "constant conversations" with DT Christian Wilkins on an extension this offseason. And Mike McDaniel explains some of the key dynamics to the June cap flexibility that is freed up by the Byron Jones release:https://t.co/l5XyYj08CF — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 29, 2023

The Dolphins selected Wilkins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, out of Clemson University. Since then, Wilkins has enjoyed a stellar career in Miami so far. Over four seasons, Wilkins has 11.5 sacks, 290 total tackles, 33 tackles-for-loss, 27 quarterback hits, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 interception.

Last season, Wilkins enjoyed arguably his best season in a Dolphins jersey, recording career high numbers in tackles (98), tackles-for-loss (16), and forced fumbles (2). He also ranked 1st among all NFL defensive tackles in run stop win-rate, as per ESPN.

However, with one year left on his rookie deal, Wilkins is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Wilkins is not only just a key player on defense, but is also the heart and soul of the Miami Dolphins, often providing a spark at crucial moments in the game. With new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio coming to town, the Dolphins would do well to sign Wilkins to a long-term deal, and secure his talents for the foreseeable future.

