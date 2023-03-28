 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which member of the Miami Dolphins would look best wearing No. 0?

League owners approved the proposal allowing players to wear the number zero on Tuesday.

By Jake Mendel
Syndication: Palm Beach Post ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nobody wants to be a zero — wearing the number zero is an entirely different discussion.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the league owners voted at the Annual League Meeting and approved a proposal allowing players to wear No. 0.

The Philadelphia Eagles suggested the adjustment, which features a handful of changes to the rule.

  • Quarterbacks can wear numbers 0-19
  • Running back, tight ends and wide receivers numbers can wear numbers 0-49 and 80-89
  • Offensive linemen can wear numbers 50-79
  • Linebackers can wear numbers 0-59 and 90-99.
  • Defensive linemen can wear numbers 50-79 and 90-99
  • Defensive back can wear numbers 0-49
  • Punters and placekickers can wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99

Calvin Ridley, wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was the first player to claim No. 0 in the league. That said, which player on the Dolphins would look best wearing it?

Safety Jevon Holland was the initial thought. It could be that the font on the jerseys makes his No. 8 look relatable to No. 0 — or the fact that Holland himself is a fan of the number.

While both offensive and defensive linemen are excluded, let us know which member of the Miami Dolphins would look best rocking the No. 0!

