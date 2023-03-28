Which member of the Miami Dolphins would look best wearing No. 0?

Nobody wants to be a zero — wearing the number zero is an entirely different discussion.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the league owners voted at the Annual League Meeting and approved a proposal allowing players to wear No. 0.

NFL owners just approved the proposal to allow players to wear Number Zero, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles suggested the adjustment, which features a handful of changes to the rule.

Quarterbacks can wear numbers 0-19

Running back, tight ends and wide receivers numbers can wear numbers 0-49 and 80-89

Offensive linemen can wear numbers 50-79

Linebackers can wear numbers 0-59 and 90-99.

Defensive linemen can wear numbers 50-79 and 90-99

Defensive back can wear numbers 0-49

Punters and placekickers can wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99

Calvin Ridley, wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was the first player to claim No. 0 in the league. That said, which player on the Dolphins would look best wearing it?

Waddle need to wear zero so he can show how many times he done beat me in madden — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 28, 2023

Safety Jevon Holland was the initial thought. It could be that the font on the jerseys makes his No. 8 look relatable to No. 0 — or the fact that Holland himself is a fan of the number.

0 is hard asf — Jevón Holland (@HollywoodVon) March 28, 2023

While both offensive and defensive linemen are excluded, let us know which member of the Miami Dolphins would look best rocking the No. 0!