The NFL, as is with almost every sport, is very stat driven, especially in the way fans view individual players and teams. The NFL has some of the most rabid fans and also, with the exception of possibly baseball fans, the fans that care the most about teams and players stats. There are so many different stats that can be looked at and dissected in so many ways. NFL fans love a good debate and stats are often a big part of the discussion as well as the records that come out of the mass of stats compiled by the collective NFL each season.

As far as team records that our Miami Dolphins hold there's the record for two Super Bowl wins in a row, a record that is shared with six other teams. The Dolphins also hold the record for the most consecutive home games won regular season at 27 (1971-1974) as well as the most consecutive home games won including the playoffs at 31 during the same period.

As a team, Miami also holds two of the largest comebacks from a deficit in the first quarter of a game. The first game was against the New England Patriots on December 15th, 1974. The Pats led the game 21-0 in the first quarter before coming back to win 34-27. The second game was against the Buffalo Bills on December 4th, 2005. In the game against Buffalo, the Bills jumped out to a 21-point lead before the Dolphins came back winning the game 24-23. I guess we gave up nothing but a safety to the Bills after the horrible first quarter.

The Dolphins as a team also hold the record for the most games scoring 3 touchdowns or more in a row at 21. A feat that the team accomplished from Nov 20, 1983 – Dec 17, 1984. The Dolphins additionally hold the record for the most consecutive HOME games scoring 2 touchdowns or more in a row at 42 (Sep 9, 1982 – Dec 10, 1987) as well as the record for the most consecutive HOME game with 3 touchdowns or more at 21 (Oct 9, 1983 – Sep 14, 1986).

Another record held by Miami (tied with 3 other teams) is the most field goals attempted by a team since the AFL/NFL merger with 8 on December 8th, 2019 against the New York Jets. That same game also shares the record with four other games for the most field goals attempted in a single game with a combined 11. The same game also holds a record of its own with the most field goals made in a single game at 10, 7 by Miami, and 3 by NY.

There's also the sad record that Miami holds for surrendering the most safeties in a season with 4 in 2015. Somehow that horrible record came with another record for most consecutive games surrendering a safety at 3 that occurred in the three games from October 29, 2015, to November 15, 2015. Another terrible record the team holds is the most pick 6’s given up in a season with 8 in 2004.

On offense, the Dolphins hold the record for the most games gaining 450 yards or more in a game at 4 in 1984, a record that they share with 3 other teams. Miami also holds the record for most seasons with the fewest sacks allowed in a season at 10 seasons (1974, 1982–90) and the most consecutive seasons with the fewest sacks allowed in a season at 9 seasons (1982-90). The fewest sacks ever allowed in a season is also a record the Phins hold at 7 during the 1988 season.

On defense, the Dolphins hold the record for the fewest points allowed in the third quarter of games during a 16-game season. Miami accomplished this in 2000. Miami also holds the record for the fewest touchdowns in the third quarter of games during any season as Miami gave up exactly zero during the same season, a record they share with the 1934 Detroit Lions. Another stellar record is the fewest passing touchdowns given up by a team in a 14-game season with only 5 in 1973. That same season also saw Miami earn the record for the fewest yards surrendered through the air in a 14-game season with only 1,290 yards.

On special teams, the Dolphins share the record with 10 other teams for the most kick-off returns for a touchdown in a game with 2. Miami set the record in a game against the New York Jets on November 1st, 2009 when then wideout/returner Ted Ginn Jry took two to the house. Incidentally, in the same game, he almost broke free on a third return.

Miami also holds the record for the most games in a row without an opponent returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The team went a whopping 153 games in a row without giving up such a score, spanning from September 7th, 2008 to October 26th, 2017. The Dolphins hold the record for the most seasons with the fewest penalties in the league at 13 (1968, 1976–1984, 1986, 1990–91). As you would expect the team also holds the record for the most consecutive seasons with the fewest penalties at 9 (1976–1984).

As a result of the previous two records the team also holds the record for the fewest yards penalized during a season with 13 (1967–68, 1973, 1977–1984, 1990–91) as well as the most consecutive seasons with the fewest yards penalized at 8 (1977–1984). The record for the best improvement record-wise from one season to another sits at 10. A record that the Dolphins (2007, 1–15 record; 2008, 11–5 record) share with the 1999 Indianapolis Colts.

Miami shares a record with the San Francisco 49ers for the two teams with the most combined regular season wins to play in a Super Bowl at 29 for Super Bowl XIX. The 1984 season saw the 49ers go 15 and 1 while the Dolphins were 14 and 2. Another split record is the longest game in NFL history that Miami shares with the Kansas City Chiefs. The game took place on December 25th 1971 in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs and the game had 82 minutes and 40 seconds of play time.

So with that long list of records that belong to our Miami Dolphins what is the one “TEAM” NFL record would you like to see the Dolphins break? It can be a record that they do not own or one that they do but they best anyway.

So please tell us the record you wish to see the Miami Dolphins break as a team in 2023 in the comments section below-