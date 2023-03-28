Dolphins free agency grades 2023: Fans give high marks for Miami’s moves

Last week, our SB Nation Reacts poll returned, asking you for your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 offseason moves. We also wanted to know where you think the team still needs to do work before we reach the start of the regular season. Now, we take a look at the results, and you seem pretty happy with what the team has done this year, but are worried about a key area of the roster still.

Miami started the offseason with a big move, trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Chargers. Once free agency began, the team signed linebacker David Long, Jr., quarterback Mike White, guard Dan Feeley, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, edge rusher Malik Reed, tight end Eric Saubert, and safety DeShon Elliott. They also re-signed several of their own players, bringing back running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Jr., Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin, along with linebacker Duke Riley, cornerback Nik Needham, tackle Geron Christian, tackle Kendall Lamm, cornerback Elijah Campbell, fullback John Lovett, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, and wide receiver River Cracraft.

How do the fans feel about these moves? You seem to really agree with everything the Dolphins have done. From our poll 48 percent of the fans gave the Dolphins an “A” grade, with 47 percent giving them a “B.” The remaining five percent graded the Dolphins as a “C.”

While the Dolphins are ranking highly for the moves they have made thus far this offseason, there are still areas Miami could be looking as free agency continues or as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches. Which position group do the fans think is highest on the Dolphins’ list of needs?

The offensive line dominated the poll, with 79 percent of the fans pointing to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s protectors as the primary need. The tight end position, where the Dolphins lost Mike Gesickin in free agent, was second with 13 percent, while five percent identified the running back position as the top area of need. Linebacker came in fourth with just three percent of the responses.

Speaking of Gesicki, over on Pats Pulpit, they ran their own SB Nation Reacts poll this week, asking which of their new additions would have the biggest impact on the team in 2023. Gesicki picked up 52 percent of the vote, easily outpacing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (37 percent), tackle Riley Reiff (5 percent), running back James Robinson (4 percent), and tackle Calvin Anderson and linebacker Chris Board (both with 1 percent of the responses). Will Gesicki have a big impact for the Patriots? Will the Dolphins regret letting him leave in free agency, even after they struggled to use him last year?

We will be back soon with another SB Nation Reacts poll.