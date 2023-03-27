Mike McDaniel is eager to see the impact Jalen Ramsey has on the Miami Dolphins

It’s unusual for a three-time All-pro to be available on the trade market — it’s more out of the ordinary when that player chooses to join your franchise.

The Miami Dolphins decided to trade Hunter Long and a third-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Roughly a month later, coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the trade.

“It was a very similar situation to that of the year before with Tyreek and in terms of, it kind of hits me out of nowhere and [general manager] Chris Grier will come in my office in classic Chris Grier form and he has this look, that of like, ‘Hey, you’re going to like the news that I have.’ And so he says, ‘Yeah, I think we have an opportunity. They’ve reached out.’ And my immediate reaction was pretty candid and simple. It’s like, ‘All right, not talking terms, not talking what it’s going to cost,” McDaniel said on Monday. That would be a cool opportunity that would be hard to replicate.’ So that’s the litmus test.

“When players can make other people better, you’re onto something. Very excited for him and his ability to do that, the competitiveness that he’ll bring to the secondary and really overall excited about the person and the player and the element that he provides for our defense.”

Ramsey bolsters a secondary that already features four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, a rising star on safety.

The team continues trading away draft capital for developed players but McDaniel isn’t concerned about dealing with personalities.

“My plan is I obviously have to be a bigger star than them,” McDaniel joked. “No, to me, I don’t see that. I see all players as people that you, as a coach need to invest in. Guys that have a star ability that have been All Pros, they have big personalities; you can shy away from it which I think a lot of people run into problems, or you can really lean into it. I think it’s something that can make your team better. Anybody that has a star persona also carries a tremendous burden of expectations of performance.

“Those players generally – the ones that have been around – know that they have to pay the piper on Sundays, so they put in and go to work in the offseason and during the week in practice.”