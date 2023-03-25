NFL win totals 2023: Over/under for Miami Dolphins set

The NFL is well into their 2023 offseason, with team rosters starting to take shape as free agency continues. The NFL Draft is still to come, but teams are starting to look like what they will be when the regular season begins in September. How will the regular season shake out? DraftKings Sportsbook set their expectations on Saturday with the release of their 2023 win totals for every NFL team.

The Miami Dolphins, who made a splash defensive move this year to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, come in with a 9.5-win total. The odds are set at -120 for the under (bet $120 to win $100) and +100 over the over (bet $100 to win $100) - essentially an even pick to take the over.

The Dolphins finished the 2022 season at 9-8, with DraftKings Sportsbook seemingly seeing them as headed toward about the same record in 2023. DraftKings Sportsbook projected Miami to have nine wins ahead of last season.

AFC East Win Totals

DraftKings Sportsbook - 3/25/23

Buffalo Bills 10.5 (-140 over/+115 under)

New York Jets 9.5 (-130 over/+110 under)

Miami Dolphins 9.5 (+100 over/-120 under)

New England Patriots 7.5 (-105 over/-115 under)

AFC East Division Winner Odds

3/25/23

Buffalo Bills +135

New York Jets +240

Miami Dolphins +300

New England Patriots +800

AFC Playoff Teams (based on win totals)

3/25/23

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 - AFC West winner

Cincinnati Bengals 11.5 - AFC North winner

Jacksonville Jaguars 10.5 - AFC South winner

Buffalo Bills 10.5 - AFC East winner

Cleveland Browns 9.5 - Wildcard 1

New York Jets 9.5 - Wildcard 2

Los Angeles Chargers 9.5 - Wildcard 3

The Dolphins come in as the eighth team in the conference, missing the playoffs by one spot. They have the fifth-best Super Bowl winning odds in the conference, however, at +2500, behind the Chiefs (+600), Bengals (+850), Bills (+850), and Jets (+1400).