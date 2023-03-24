NFL offseason workout schedule: Miami Dolphins begin workouts in April

The 2023 NFL offseason continues to advance, with free agency ongoing and draft preparations well underway. The Miami Dolphins are continuing to build their roster for the upcoming season, they are also starting to put together their workout schedule for the year. The league announced on Friday the 2023 offseason workout program dates for all 32 teams.

The offseason program is primarily a voluntary training regimen, with one mandatory minicamp included. The nine-week program is broken into three phases. Phase one is two weeks long and includes team and position meetings, strength and conditioning work, and any injury rehabilitation that is needed.

Phase two is the next three weeks, with players able to start getting onto the practice field. The workouts are limited to individual or group instruction and drills, “prefect play” drills, and walk-throughs with the offense and defense lining up against themselves (no offense versus defense work). No live contact is allowed in phase two.

Phase three is four weeks long and include up to 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). There is no live contact allowed during the phase, but teams can begin to work offense versus defense in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 team drills. Phase three also includes the mandatory minicamp.

Teams are also allotted a rookie development program during the offseason. This is a seven-week program, with no weekend work authorized except during one rookie minicamp period. This program can begin on May 15, but the specific dates of the rookie minicamps have not been published.

The Dolphins will begin their offseason training program on April 17. They will progress into phase two of the program on May 1. Phase three will begin on May 21. The team’s OTA periods will be May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, and June 2, giving them just six of the allotted 10 days.

Miami’s mandatory minicamp will be June 6-8.

The team’s training camp period and public practices for this summer have not been announced.