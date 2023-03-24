 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL free agency; Miami Dolphins re-sign cornerback Justin Bethel

The Miami Dolphins lock in their special teams ace for 2023.

By Marek Brave
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins re-signed cornerback and special teams ace, Justin Bethel, on Friday — locking in the 32 year-old veteran for at least another season.

Pressed into action in Miami’s injury depleted secondary last year, Bethel performed admirably — totaling 16 combined tackles, one interception and four passes defensed. He also contributed 10 combined special teams tackles.

Originally a sixth-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2012 draft, Bethel has played for the Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and our Miami Dolphins.

Bethel has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times — 2013, 2014 and 2015 — while also being a two-time All-Pro selection in 2013 and 2015 for his work on special teams.

