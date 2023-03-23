Miami Dolphins officially re-sign linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel

The Miami Dolphins made it official on Thursday afternoon — linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has re-signed with the franchise.

Van Ginkel was drafted by the Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft and has earned 181 tackles, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns in his time with the franchise.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Van Ginkel visited with the New England Patriots. He spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings before re-signing with the Dolphins on what is believed to be a one-year deal.

Van Ginkel finished the 2022 season with 47 total tackles, one interception, and half a sack. However, he had appendicitis in late August and needed time before returning to 100 percent.

The former member of the Wisconsin Badgers was solid against the run last season, forcing 18 stops, according to Pro Football Focus.

Van Ginkel will likely serve as a rotational piece in Vic Fangio’s defense due to his ability to stop the run and pressure the quarterback. Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will command most of the snaps at outside linebacker, but it’s hard to imagine that Miami won’t leverage its depth at the position.