Today is the one-year anniversary of the Miami Dolphins trading with the Kansas City Chiefs for the most dynamic and explosive player in the NFL, Tyreek Hill. It got me thinking about what other “blockbuster” trades could be possibly made if the Dolphins wanted to do so as a team. By this I mean what do we have on our roster or in draft picks or even future draft picks, if this were to say happen after the draft, could we send to who and for what? This exercise is not realistic as anything we the fans come up with is not actually likely to happen but make it “realistic” in the fact that if your idea for a trade was something that another team might actually go for.

So as I have already stated today's question is what “blockbuster” trade would you make if you were the Dolphins general manager and you could convince the other party to also make the trade? As I said above, please try and make it a “realistic” trade despite not being real.

So give us your blockbuster trade idea(s) in the comments section below-