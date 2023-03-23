Happy Anniversary; Tyreek Hill traded to Miami Dolphins one year ago today

In a move that shocked the football world, All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins one year ago today — March 23rd, 2022.

While the two teams were presumably working the phones back and forth for awhile before the deal was consummated, the Chiefs and Dolphins kept the news relatively quiet until just a short bit before the trade went down.

And then it happened.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, broke the news to the masses, and Dolphins’ fans rejoiced, while Jets’ fans — the other team reportedly in on the possible deal — wept. One of the greatest receivers in the National Football League was leaving the cold and windy landscape of the Midwest in favor of the sunny skies of South Florida. Tyreek Hill was a Miami Dolphin.

While Dolphins’ fans were obviously ecstatic, fans of other NFL franchises used the announcement as an opportunity to take shots at the Miami Dolphins, their fans, and also their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

For fun, let’s revisit some of the dimwitted comments left under the Schefter tweet to see how well they aged.

All that for Tua to throw him 5 yard hitches all game. He not gonna be happy with brown Chad Pennington. — Jotham the 1st. (@JothamKitara) March 23, 2022

Funny tweet, Jotham, but Tyreek Hill would go on to set Miami Dolphins’ single season records with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards. Both marks were also career highs for Hill.

Dolphins got fleeced. I would’ve traded Tyreek Hill for 5 picks too wtf lmao pic.twitter.com/VBeMRj7WZU — Sandeep Singh Chandok (@sandeepchandok) March 23, 2022

The Miami Dolphins made the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2016 — with Tyreek Hill contributing significantly to the team’s success.

Playing with Playing with

Patrick Tua

Mahomes Tagovailoa pic.twitter.com/u16vQMXRW3 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 23, 2022

Oof, wrong again, Ben. Once again, Tyreek Hill set career marks while playing with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie seventh round quarterback, Skylar Thompson. I think he did just fine.

All joking aside, Tyreek Hill’s addition to the Miami Dolphins’ offense was an extremely impactful one. Both the Dolphins and the Chiefs made out as winners with this deal, in my opinion. Going into his second season in Mike McDaniel’s offense, and with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa hopefully available for a full year, the sky is the limit in regards to what Hill can do for the Dolphins in 2023 and beyond.

So, Dolphins’ fans — and Tyreek Hill — HAPPY ANNIVERSARY... and FINS UP!