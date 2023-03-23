Miami Dolphins free agency 2023 poll: Grading the moves and remaining needs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

The Miami Dolphins began the 2023 NFL offseason with a splash, trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams. Once the free agency period began, the team kept making aggressive moves, including signing linebacker David Long, Jr., quarterback Mike White, guard Dan Feeley, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, edge rusher Malik Reed, tight end Eric Saubert, and safety DeShon Elliott. They also re-signed several of their own players, bringing back running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Jr., Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin, along with linebacker Duke Riley, cornerback Nik Needham, tackle Geron Christian, tackle Kendall Lamm, cornerback Elijah Campbell, fullback John Lovett, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, and wide receiver River Cracraft.

Miami has been busy, but were those the right moves to make this offseason? And what position do they still need to address? We ask you those questions today. Our SB Nation Reacts poll returns today, giving you a chance to grade the Dolphins’ offseason moves today and tell us where you think they still need to do something. Check it out below.