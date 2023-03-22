Eric Saubert hopes to provide the Miami Dolphins with versatility at tight end

The Miami Dolphins were left with a Mike Gesicki-sized hole on the roster as the former second-round draft pick recently signed a deal with the New England Patriots.

With Durham Smythe and Tanner Connor under contract, the Dolphins added free-agent tight end Eric Saubert to the group on a one-year deal. The former member of the Atlanta Falcons, Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos met with the media on Thursday.

“When I came down to Miami, I got to meet Chris Grier,” Saubert said. “I got to meet Coach [Mike] McDaniel, Coach [Jon] Embree. I guess I prefer to keep those kinds of conversations a little more close to home.

“But overall, just excited to get there and get to work with those guys. Whatever my role is going to be, it’s going to be and I’m a guy that will fall into his role as it kind of reveals itself. So, like I said, just excited.”

The 2017 fifth-round pick set career highs in receptions (15) and yards (148) last year in Denver while also allowing just two pressures as a blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I think I’m a person that can do it all,” Saubert explained. “Obviously, statistics are something that you can get hung up on. I’m definitely improving in the production aspect of my game and I look to continue improving. It’s just kind of funny, because when I was coming out of college, I was touted as only a receiver and now I’m being kind of touted as only a blocker. So I didn’t lose that ability to receive it’s just kind of how you’re mixed in the game and what kind of opportunities you get. The ball’s got to be spread around between different guys on different teams you’re on.

“I take a lot of pride in my ability to be a receiver and a blocker. If I get labeled as a blocking tight end, that is what it is. But I know my ability and I’m looking to shed some light on that when I when I get here. I’m just excited to work.”

While Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill absorb most of Miami’s targets, Gesicki was still targeted 52 times, bringing in 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns. Smythe, drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, matched Saubert with 15 receptions in 2022. Connor, meanwhile, was targeted three times but the undrafted rookie didn’t log a catch.

“I’ve come a really long way since my rookie year and I feel like right now, these past couple years, my development in Denver, I’ve just kind of really hit my stride,” Saubert said. “Miami is going to be awesome. Excited for the city. Excited to live there. So, I think the best is yet to come for me. So I’m just looking forward to it.”