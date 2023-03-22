Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Why the Patriots can’t be scared to draft another wide receiver - Pats Pulpit

The only way to find a baller is to keep playing the numbers game.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Scouting Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard - Gang Green Nation

Last week, the Jets announced that they had signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Today, we break down Lazard in detail.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills signing RB Damien Harris to one-year deal, per report - Buffalo Rumblings

The enemy of my enemy is my friend

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Nick Moore: A Story of Perseverance and Relentless Pursuit - Baltimore Beatdown

How Nick Moore persevered through the end of his childhood dream and vaulted himself into NFL All-Pro status





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had another solid free-agent frenzy - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers haven’t blown anyone away with their 2023 free-agent activity, but they’ve been pretty solid. I’ll take that.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Is Orlando Brown Jr. the biggest get ever by Bengals in NFL Free Agency? - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals were extremely quiet the first couple of days of Free Agency, but pounced big time late Wednesday with another big acquisition to protect Joe Burrow.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

NFL free agency: Josh Dobbs returns to Cleveland Browns - Dawgs By Nature

NFL free agency brings back a fan favorite from 2022

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz signs with Houston Texans - Battle Red Blog

Dalton Schultz is staying in the Lone Star State, leaving the Dallas Cowboys to sign with the Houston Texans.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Tennessee Titans cutting Kevin Byard would be dumb - Music City Miracles

Ran Carthon hasn’t made any bad moves as Titans GM yet. Releasing Kevin Byard would be a disaster on so many levels.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars re-sign Andrew Wingard - Big Cat Country

While the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t going to be overwhelmingly active in free agency, as we mentioned in our 2023 NFL Free Agency Primer, they were always likely to bring back some of their...





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Grading Colts’ first wave free agents - Stampede Blue

Taking a different approach this time, Ballard was fairly active during the first wave of free agency this time

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

What kind of backup QB will Jarrett Stidham be? - Mile High Report

Peter King called the free agent signing "fascinating" and "intriguing" but insisted the other No. 3 isn’t here for competition. He’s here to fill in if he has to.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers re-sign P JK Scott to a 2-year, $4 million deal - Bolts From The Blue

Scott initially signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal this time last offseason.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Has Raiders coach Josh McDaniels really learned from his Broncos days? - Silver And Black Pride

It has been a rough start to his tenure as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Has he learned from his rocky stint as the Denver Broncos coach?





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

7 winners and 2 losers Chiefs’ free agency Week 1 - Arrowhead Pride

The two days before free agency and the first couple of days in the league year make for frenzied transactions — with equally frenzied overreactions to those moves. While we wait to see how the K...

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants’ WR Darius Slayton: ‘Daniel Jones slander is not being tolerated’ - Big Blue View

Slayton talks about the quarterback and the reasons he chose to stay with the Giants in free agency





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

The Great C.J. Gardner-Johnson Contract Discussion barrels on - Bleeding Green Nation

Did he turn down a contract from the Eagles? Did the Eagles have a chance to match Detroit’s offer?? Did CJGJ overplay his hand???





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dak Prescott is the missing ingredient in making the Cowboys offense work - Blogging The Boys

While everyone is playing the blame game, the Cowboys answers to fixing the offense might be closer than we realize.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Sale News: Magic Johnson joins Josh Harris group; contracts have delayed payouts - Hogs Haven

Another addition to the Josh Harris ownership group

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

An Aaron Rodgers trade may have to wait until the draft - Acme Packing Company

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport made the case on Monday





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

New Lions CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson sees young, talented team capable of big things - Pride Of Detroit

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been a part of some good teams in his young career, and he sees a lot of the same potential in the Detroit Lions.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Can DJ Moore make run at Chicago Bears’ single season receiving record? - Windy City Gridiron

What kind of success can DJ Moore have with Justin Fields?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Building a Vikings Championship Roster in a Short Period of Time: Part IV - Defensive Front Seven - Daily Norseman

In Part IV of this series on building a championship roster for the Vikings (Part I, Part II, Part III links) we turn to the defensive front seven.

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Draft options for the Saints to complete their WR room - Canal Street Chronicles

There’s some real threats that could slip to the 2nd or 3rd round.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Are the Falcons bringing back any more of their own free agents? - The Falcoholic

Olamide Zaccheaus and Rashaan Evans highlight the list of available players from the 2022 squad.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

NFL Free Agency: The Panthers are signing wide receiver Adam Thielen to a 3 year deal - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers have finally made a move for their biggest need on offense





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Baker Mayfield ‘excited’ about Bucs new offense - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay’s latest addition spoke to the media Monday.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers NFL Draft 2023: Should the 49ers take BPA or trade up? - Niners Nation

The 49ers have a lot of freedom after addressing needs in free agency?





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals sign UFA WR Zach Pascal - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals, WR Zach Pascal agree to terms on two-year deal. (via @MikeGarafolo, @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/4AJOr0Hksa— NFL (@NFL) March 20, 2023





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

ESPN ranks Seahawks’ Geno Smith contract extension as one of NFL’s best offseason deals - Field Gulls

Smith signed a very team-friendly three-year deal to stay in Seattle.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Will Rams be even worse than 5-12 next year following weak free agency? - Turf Show Times

LA has gutted its defense, leaving Aaron Donald as the only household name