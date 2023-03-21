 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Free Agency: Dolphins intend to re-sign LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Andrew Van Ginkel spoke with two teams before returning to the Miami Dolphins.

By Josh Houtz and Jake Mendel
NFL: Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After speaking with four teams in free agency, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel found his way back to the Miami Dolphins, agreeing to a one-year deal, according to USA Today’s Dolphins reporter Jason Sarney.

The 2019 fifth-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins, registering 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns in that time. Heading into the 2022 season, Van Ginkel suffered from appendicitis in late August but still played for the team in Week 1.

While he spent most of the season returning to football weight, he closed the year with 24 tackles, an interception, and half a sack. He set a career-high with 5.5 sacks in 2020 and knocked down seven pass attempts in 2021.

Barry Jackson, reporter for the Miami Herald, noted that Van Ginkel visited with the New England Patriots and spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings before returning to the Dolphins.

Van Ginkel enters 2023 as a versatile outside linebacker for Vic Fangio’s 3-4 defense. With plenty of time to recover from appendicitis, Van Ginkel should hit the ground running with his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

