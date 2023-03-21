2023 NFL Free Agency: Dolphins intend to re-sign LB Andrew Van Ginkel

After speaking with four teams in free agency, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel found his way back to the Miami Dolphins, agreeing to a one-year deal, according to USA Today’s Dolphins reporter Jason Sarney.

Andrew Van Ginkel is staying in Miami. I'm told AVG will return to the #MiamiDolphins on what could be a 1-year deal. At least 4 other teams were in mix yet he will be a piece in Vic Fangio's D. The 5th round LB had an opportunity within the AFC East but will stay home as a Fin. — Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney) March 21, 2023

The 2019 fifth-round pick spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins, registering 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns in that time. Heading into the 2022 season, Van Ginkel suffered from appendicitis in late August but still played for the team in Week 1.

While he spent most of the season returning to football weight, he closed the year with 24 tackles, an interception, and half a sack. He set a career-high with 5.5 sacks in 2020 and knocked down seven pass attempts in 2021.

Barry Jackson, reporter for the Miami Herald, noted that Van Ginkel visited with the New England Patriots and spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings before returning to the Dolphins.

Van Ginkel spoke to New England (visited there), Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Minnesota before agreeing to terms with Dolphins. One-year deal. It's done. Very strong OLB group with Chubb, Phillips, Van Ginkel, Malik Reed: https://t.co/ohXFf226Ux — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 21, 2023

Van Ginkel enters 2023 as a versatile outside linebacker for Vic Fangio’s 3-4 defense. With plenty of time to recover from appendicitis, Van Ginkel should hit the ground running with his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.