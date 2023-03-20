What Will You Consider A Successful Season For The Miami Dolphins?

To most Miami Dolphins fans last season was a success despite a one-and-done in the playoffs. After a winning season that saw more ups and downs than I care to recount the Dolphins made it into the playoffs for the first time in six long years. And yes, we lost our only playoff game in the wildcard round but it was also a game that no one believed that Miami could hold their own in, with some even expecting a blowout. Going to a bitter rival's stadium, in the dead of winter, at one of the coldest places to play in the NFL, while starting your third-string/seventh-round quarterback and making a tight game of it was great to see and gave many of us hope for the coming season.

The Dolphins hit free agency with a bang, singing several players to fill holes on the roster. While free agency has already begun to slow down the team will continue to work toward the draft at the end of April. There are still some positions that need to be addressed like a tight end, offensive line, and depth at a few other positions. With so few draft picks this year the roster is for the most part what we will see on Sundays barring someone showing out in camp and taking a position from a presumed starter.

With what you saw last season and what the team has done thus far tonight’s question is what does the team need to do next season record-wise or playoffs-wise or both for you, as a fan of the team, to consider 2023 a successful season?

Please give us your thoughts in the comment section below-