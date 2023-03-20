NFL Free Agency 2023: Former Dolphins center Michael Deiter expected to sign with Texans

Former Miami Dolphins center Michael Deiter is expected to sign in free agency with the Houston Texans, as per KPRC Houston, NBC’s local TV affiliate.

#Texans expected to sign veteran center Michael Deiter after he visited today, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2023

Deiter was drafted by general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Originally a guard, Deiter started 15 games at the position in 2019, and appeared in another 16 the following season. In 2021, Deiter switched to center, where he appeared in eight games. Last season, Deiter failed to start a single game, although he featured in 17 (all on special teams).

The departure leaves the Dolphins rather thin at both the guard and center positions, with Connor Williams (center), Robert Jackson (guard), Austin Jackson (guard), Lester Cotton (guard), and newly signed Dan Feeney (guard) rounding out a fairly uninspiring group. At the moment, it’s unclear whether or not the team will bring in reinforcements across the offensive line, but one should certainly hope to see some new faces in the coming weeks.