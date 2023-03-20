NFL free agency 2023: Wide receiver Trent Sherfield joins the Buffalo Bills

Trent Sherfield thought he would re-sign with Miami Dolphins this offseason — instead, he is joining the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Monday afternoon that Sherfield was signing with the Bills on a one-year deal. The soon-to-be sixth-year pro ended the 2022 regular season with 30 receptions on 51 targets for 417 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills signed former Dolphins and 49ers WR Trent Sherfield to a 1-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2023

“This free agency was actually kind of nerve-wracking for a couple of the days,” Sherfield told New York Upstate’s Matt Partrino. “It took longer than what I would have liked, but I’m happy and I’m at peace with being here and with the decision that I made.”

Instead of re-signing Sherfield, the Dolphins re-signed River Cracraft and added special teams ace Braxton Berrios.

“I don’t think they devalued me or anything like that,” Sherfield said. “I think it’s a business and I can’t take it personal. Certain things happen and there’s other guys that they want to step up.”

Sherfield had a positive impact on special teams, took part in a butt punt, and ran in a 75-yard touchdown reception against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, on Dec. 4.

Tua to Trent sherfield for the touchdown!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yvla7nAnN2 — josh houtz (@houtz) December 4, 2022

He will now catch passes from Josh Allen in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s system for one of Miami’s largest rivals. Some current members of the team didn’t take the news too well.

“It was a fun time in Miami, and thanks to Mike for giving me my first real shot,” Sherfield said. Thanks to the whole organization for giving me my first real shot to play receiver and now it’s just time to tear it up here with Buffalo.”