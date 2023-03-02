Report: Dolphins legend Jason Taylor hired to coach defensive ends for the Miami Hurricanes

After leaving his mark on the field as a member of the NFL 2000’s All-Decades team, former Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor is taking his talents to the sideline.

Susan Miller Degnan, who covers the University of Miami football for The Miami Herald, reported that the Miami Hurricanes are hiring him as the school’s defensive ends coach.

BREAKING NEWS: Miami Hurricanes hire Dolphins great Jason Taylor as DE coach to complete staff https://t.co/Qfsmfp7dHs @CanesFootball @MiamiDolphins — Susan Miller Degnan (@smillerdegnan) March 2, 2023

Taylor coached at St. Thomas Aquinas High School from 2017 until 2021, which included two years as defensive coordinator. In 2022, the six-time Pro Bowler signed on with Mario Crisobal’s staff as a defensive analyst at Miami.

Taylor, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, was named NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2006 before earning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2007.

He joined the Dolphins after being selected in the third round of the 1997 draft and had three stints with the franchise (1997-2007, 2009, and 2011) before retiring after the 2011 season.