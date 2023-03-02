Celebrate Tua Tagovailoa’s birthday with a look at some of his best throws this season.

The Miami Dolphins drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Three years later, Tagovailoa had his best season with first-year coach Mike McDaniel calling the shots. He set career new career highs with 3,548 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. Additionally, Tagovailoa led the league with an average of 8.9 yards per attempt.

Miami’s starting quarterback officially turned 25 on March 2, and it’s only fair to celebrate his birthday with a look at some of his best throws of the 2022 season.

Starting with No. 5, Tagovailoa connects with Tyreek Hill for a 45-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Open space in the secondary played a large role in Miami's success. Here, Tua finds Tyreek for a 45-yard touchdown by leading him between the safeties.



Hill had 25 receptions of at least 20 yards — the second-most of his career. pic.twitter.com/7xwmgrsTtz — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) March 2, 2023

The Baltimore Ravens dropped nine players into coverage and it wasn’t enough to stop Mike Gesicki from coming down with the touchdown — earning the No. 4 spot on our list.

Mike Gesicki shows off his volleyball background on this gorgeous catch against the Ravens.



Baltimore rushed only two players, forcing Tua into a tough throw with nine guys in coverage. He didn't flinch. pic.twitter.com/aszDCx3IQ9 — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) March 2, 2023

Tagovailoa hit some roadblocks early against the Ravens but No. 3 on the list, a 48-yard strike to Hill, helped the Dolphins complete an epic comeback.

You'll have multiple highlights when throwing for 469 yards and six touchdowns.



Tyreek toasts the secondary on this 48-yard touchdown reception. He would add a 60-yard touchdown later in the game.



LOOK AT WADDLE ALREADY CELEBRATING AS THE BALL IS LITERALLY OVER HIS HEAD pic.twitter.com/jknBrxoLmU — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) March 2, 2023

Tagovailoa dropped the ball in the back of the end zone where only Trent Sherfield could grab it — and he snatched the No. 2 spot in a win against the Cleveland Browns.

Talk about an absolute dime, I could honestly watch this one all day.



Tua knew where he was going with this ball and delivered a strike to Trent Sherfield to give the Dolphins a 17-7 lead before the half.



Tagovailoa really began attacking the back of the end zone this year. pic.twitter.com/jUaLSSM9f9 — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) March 2, 2023

Third-and-22 in a do-or-die spot against the Buffalo Bills — what more needs to be said about Tagovailoa’s No. 1 throw?

Everyone already knows what his best play was and there really wasn't much of a debate. Third-and-22 isn't a position you want to be in but as Tim Gunn says, make it work!



Tagovailoa places the ball perfectly between two defenders, which allows Waddle to do the rest. pic.twitter.com/T4msu15msf — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) March 2, 2023

It’s always fun to reflect on the season — especially when it’s a successful one. Did we hit on all of Tagovailoa’s top throws? Let us know if any were missed!