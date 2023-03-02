 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celebrate Tua Tagovailoa’s birthday with a look at some of his best throws this season.

Tua Tagovailoa, 25, led the NFL in yards per attempt.

By Jake Mendel
Syndication: USA TODAY JIM RASSOL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Miami Dolphins drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Three years later, Tagovailoa had his best season with first-year coach Mike McDaniel calling the shots. He set career new career highs with 3,548 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes. Additionally, Tagovailoa led the league with an average of 8.9 yards per attempt.

Miami’s starting quarterback officially turned 25 on March 2, and it’s only fair to celebrate his birthday with a look at some of his best throws of the 2022 season.

Starting with No. 5, Tagovailoa connects with Tyreek Hill for a 45-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Baltimore Ravens dropped nine players into coverage and it wasn’t enough to stop Mike Gesicki from coming down with the touchdown — earning the No. 4 spot on our list.

Tagovailoa hit some roadblocks early against the Ravens but No. 3 on the list, a 48-yard strike to Hill, helped the Dolphins complete an epic comeback.

Tagovailoa dropped the ball in the back of the end zone where only Trent Sherfield could grab it — and he snatched the No. 2 spot in a win against the Cleveland Browns.

Third-and-22 in a do-or-die spot against the Buffalo Bills — what more needs to be said about Tagovailoa’s No. 1 throw?

It’s always fun to reflect on the season — especially when it’s a successful one. Did we hit on all of Tagovailoa’s top throws? Let us know if any were missed!

