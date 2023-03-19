 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker’s base salary became fully guaranteed on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins officially have Jerome Baker on the books for $8.4 million.

By Jake Mendel
Syndication: Palm Beach Post JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sixth-year pro and former third-round pick out of Ohio State, Jerome Baker, saw his 2023 base salary become guaranteed on Sunday.

Daniel Oyefuse, who covers the Dolphins for the Miami Herald, noted the move on Twitter.

Baker’s $8.4 million in guaranteed salary — along with other bonuses — gives him a cap number of $12.5 million, according to Over The Cap. That number is the fourth-highest on the team behind Tyreek Hill, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Byron Jones, who the Dolphins released this offseason. The team will save $13.6 million from that contract on June 1.

Baker, 26, finished the 2022 season with 100 total tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He was drafted by the franchise in 2018 and spent the last four years in the blitz-heavy scheme of Brian Flores and Josh Boyer.

With his base salary now guaranteed, odds are that Baker will play a major role in Vic Fangio’s defense in 2023.

