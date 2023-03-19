Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker’s base salary became fully guaranteed on Sunday

Sixth-year pro and former third-round pick out of Ohio State, Jerome Baker, saw his 2023 base salary become guaranteed on Sunday.

Daniel Oyefuse, who covers the Dolphins for the Miami Herald, noted the move on Twitter.

FYI for Dolphins fans because I've been seeing some stuff on the TL: Jerome Baker's 2023 base salary becomes fully guaranteed today — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 19, 2023

Baker’s $8.4 million in guaranteed salary — along with other bonuses — gives him a cap number of $12.5 million, according to Over The Cap. That number is the fourth-highest on the team behind Tyreek Hill, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Byron Jones, who the Dolphins released this offseason. The team will save $13.6 million from that contract on June 1.

Baker, 26, finished the 2022 season with 100 total tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. He was drafted by the franchise in 2018 and spent the last four years in the blitz-heavy scheme of Brian Flores and Josh Boyer.

With his base salary now guaranteed, odds are that Baker will play a major role in Vic Fangio’s defense in 2023.