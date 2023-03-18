Dolphins 2023 free agency: Linebacker Malik Reed signing with Miami

The Miami Dolphins continued their free agency work on Saturday with a signing of a veteran outside linebacker, building the depth of the edge rosters on the roster. According to agent Mike McCartney, the Dolphins and Malik Reed have agreed to a one-year contract. Reed provides an immediate veteran depth option behind presumed starting outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

Reed began his career as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, signing with the Denver Broncos. He appeared in 45 games, including 34 starts, in three seasons with the Broncos, recording 123 tackles with 15 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. The Broncos traded Reed and a seventh-round Draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 for a sixth-round selection.

With Pittsburgh in 2022, Reed appeared in 14 games, including two starts, tallying 25 tackles with a sack and two passes defensed.

Joining the Dolphins reunites Reed with former Broncos teammate Chubb and former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, now serving as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.

The Dolphins are likely still in the market for additional depth at the outside linebacker position, the primary edge rusher position for a team in a 3-4 defensive scheme. Along with Phillips, Chubb, and Reed, Miami also has Cameron Goode who can serve in the position. Miami’s defensive line features Emmanuel Ogbah at defensive end, another player who has proven his ability to create pressure from the edge, while Christian Wilkins can get into the backfield from an interior defensive tackle position.

Andrew Van Ginkel and Melvin Ingram both played outside linebacker for the Dolphins in 2022, but are currently free agents. Miami could consider re-signing one or both of them to return to team for 2023.