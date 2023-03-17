NFL Free Agency 2023: Dolphins re-signing WR River Cracraft

The Miami Dolphins are re-signing wide receiver River Cracraft to a one-year deal, as per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cracraft entered the NFL in 2018 with the Denver Broncos as a free agent, spending two years with the team before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. At the time, current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was his offensive coordinator in San Francisco. In 2022, he reunited with McDaniel in Miami, joining the Dolphins alongside his former coach.

Over his NFL career, Cracraft has appeared in 35 games across 5 seasons, racking up 16 catches for 187 yards, and two touchdowns. His most productive season in the NFL came last season with the Dolphins, in which he appeared in 11 games, recording 9 catches (8 of which were for a first-down) for 102 yards, and two touchdowns.

Cracraft will serve as one of many backup receivers in Miami next season, and will likely compete with the likes of Trent Sherfield (if he’s re-signed) and newly signed free agent Braxton Berrios for the role of the Dolphins’ #3 or #4 receiver.

