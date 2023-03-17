NFL Free Agency 2023: Miami Dolphins interested in former New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant

The Miami Dolphins have made multiple moves during this free agency period, yet outside of signing a couple of depth pieces, their lack of additions along the offensive line have been somewhat concerning.

Will that change soon?

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are “in contact” with multiple offensive tackles, with George Fant — formerly of the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks — being one of the players that Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel have discussed bringing in.

Per source, Dolphins have shown interest in George Fant, who has 60 NFL starts at tackle for Seattle and Jets. Started 36 of 37 games for Jets past three years. He's one of multiple OTs with whom they've been in contact. As I've noted, I expect RT competition for Austin Jackson. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 17, 2023

Fant signed with Seattle in 2016 after going undrafted due to playing just one year of college football with Western Kentucky University. He would play four seasons with the Seahawks before signing a 3-year $30 million contract with the New York Jets in 2020. During his tenure with the Jets, Fant played right tackle, but often moved to left tackle when starters suffered injuries.

The Dolphins’ presumed starter at the right tackle position, Austin Jackson, had an injury riddled 2022 season, so bringing in competition for the fourth year player — who, if we’re being honest, has under-performed throughout his career in Miami — is more than warranted.

Additionally, Fant would be a solid backup for oft injured left tackle, Terron Armstead, if he was unable to win the starting right tackle job.

Time will tell if the Dolphins are able to close the deal with Fant or any other quality offensive tackle, but we will keep you updated as free agency rolls on.