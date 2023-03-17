 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Free Agency 2023: Miami Dolphins interested in former New York Jets offensive tackle George Fant

Will the Dolphins be adding help at right tackle soon?

By Marek Brave
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have made multiple moves during this free agency period, yet outside of signing a couple of depth pieces, their lack of additions along the offensive line have been somewhat concerning.

Will that change soon?

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are “in contact” with multiple offensive tackles, with George Fant — formerly of the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks — being one of the players that Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel have discussed bringing in.

Fant signed with Seattle in 2016 after going undrafted due to playing just one year of college football with Western Kentucky University. He would play four seasons with the Seahawks before signing a 3-year $30 million contract with the New York Jets in 2020. During his tenure with the Jets, Fant played right tackle, but often moved to left tackle when starters suffered injuries.

The Dolphins’ presumed starter at the right tackle position, Austin Jackson, had an injury riddled 2022 season, so bringing in competition for the fourth year player — who, if we’re being honest, has under-performed throughout his career in Miami — is more than warranted.

Additionally, Fant would be a solid backup for oft injured left tackle, Terron Armstead, if he was unable to win the starting right tackle job.

Time will tell if the Dolphins are able to close the deal with Fant or any other quality offensive tackle, but we will keep you updated as free agency rolls on.

