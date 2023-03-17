NFL Free Agency 2023: Former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki signs with the New England Patriots

After spending his first five seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, free agent tight end Mike Gesicki has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and is said to be worth up to $9 Million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Gesicki, 27, was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. The former Penn State standout appeared in 81 games for the Dolphins, catching 231 of 370 targets for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 2,617 yards rank second-most by a tight end in franchise history, behind only Randy McMichael. During his five seasons with Miami, Gesicki started 31 games but saw his playing time decrease a season ago in Mike McDaniel’s new-look offense.

Last season, Gesicki played under the franchise tag but only started one game for the Dolphins, according to Pro Football Reference. He would finish the year with 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns, “earning” the right to be a free agent, according to general manager Chris Grier.

Here’s what Grier said earlier in the offseason about Gesicki’s status and whether or not the team would welcome him back in 2023.

“Mike Gesicki has earned the right to become a free agent, as you heard me say, and he and I had a really good conversation before we left the building. And with him, I said, price range and what it is, I don’t know what his price range would be, but he’s been a good player in the league. He’s been a productive player and I’m sure he’ll have some suitors and like I said, we always say never say never around anything, but he’s earned the right and I’m sure he’s excited to see what his free agency options are.”

He may not have been a fit in McDaniel’s offense, but he will be missed. After all, several of Miami’s most significant moments over the last few seasons have come from Gesicki, including this incredible throw and catch from Miami’s improbable Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Thank you, Mike Gesicki!

