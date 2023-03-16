NFL free agency 2023: Mike Hilton suggests that Mike Gesicki joins the Cincinnati Bengals

Free agency is in full swing and we often see players take to social media with the hopes of recruiting free agents to their franchise.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon with the hopes of convincing tight end Mike Gesicki to move up north.

In fact, Gesicki seemed interested in the move to Cincinnati. The Bengals have three tight ends currently on the roster and they’ve combined for 12 career receptions — compared to Gesicki’s 231 receptions throughout his five years with the Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati ranks third in the league with $28.9 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, and No. 88 is available.

Gesicki set career-bests with 73 receptions and 780 receiving yards in 2021. He saw his touchdowns balloon from two to five in 2022, despite 32 fewer receptions in coach Mike McDaniel’s offense.

In other non-official free agency drama that could be nothing — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones followed Gesikci on Instagram. Meanwhile, Gesicki also followed the Patriots on Twitter — could may a breadcrumb — could be absolutely nothing.