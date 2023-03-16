Jalen Ramsey: On paper, this is the best group I’ve been a part of — but we still have to go prove it

The addition of Jalen Ramsey has some saying that the Miami Dolphins have the best cornerback duo in the league — Ramsey is one of those people.

The three-time All-Pro defensive back met with the media for the first time as a member of the Dolphins on Thursday afternoon.

“I believe so,” Ramsey said when asked if Miami has the league’s strongest cornerback duo. “That’s just the type of energy I bring, the type of confidence I always have,”

The former Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars joins three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard as the foundation of freshly-signed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme. He added that he’s okay being the “evil twin” while Howard is the “good twin.”

Ramsey and X have been friends for years, known each other since coming out in same draft class. Spent most of yesterday together at Dolphins facility and Heat game. https://t.co/1MmvxoiK8d — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2023

The Dolphins now have two of the top-six largest cornerback contracts, according to Over The Cap, and Ramsey believes investing in the cornerback duo will lead to big things.

“I’m just trying to help however I can and bring a championship here, and I know I can,” Ramsey said. “On paper, this is the best group that I’ve been a part of, and I feel like I’ve been a part of some good groups in Jacksonville and also L.A. But on paper, I feel like this is the best one.”

That being said, the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback noted that he’s only part of the solution.

“I know I can do my part. I feel like everybody else will do their part as well. But like I said earlier, I’m just a piece of the puzzle, man. It’s a lot more that’ll go into it than me and what I’ll bring.”