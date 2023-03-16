 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jalen Ramsey: On paper, this is the best group I’ve been a part of — but we still have to go prove it

The Miami Dolphins have won the offseason in the past, Ramsey looks to carry momentum to the regular season.

By Jake Mendel
Miami Dolphins Introduce Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The addition of Jalen Ramsey has some saying that the Miami Dolphins have the best cornerback duo in the league — Ramsey is one of those people.

The three-time All-Pro defensive back met with the media for the first time as a member of the Dolphins on Thursday afternoon.

“I believe so,” Ramsey said when asked if Miami has the league’s strongest cornerback duo. “That’s just the type of energy I bring, the type of confidence I always have,”

The former Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars joins three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard as the foundation of freshly-signed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme. He added that he’s okay being the “evil twin” while Howard is the “good twin.”

The Dolphins now have two of the top-six largest cornerback contracts, according to Over The Cap, and Ramsey believes investing in the cornerback duo will lead to big things.

“I’m just trying to help however I can and bring a championship here, and I know I can,” Ramsey said. “On paper, this is the best group that I’ve been a part of, and I feel like I’ve been a part of some good groups in Jacksonville and also L.A. But on paper, I feel like this is the best one.”

That being said, the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback noted that he’s only part of the solution.

“I know I can do my part. I feel like everybody else will do their part as well. But like I said earlier, I’m just a piece of the puzzle, man. It’s a lot more that’ll go into it than me and what I’ll bring.”

