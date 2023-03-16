Miami Dolphins free agent signings 2023: Braxton Berrios heading to South Florida

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios was a sixth-round pick out of the University of Miami by the New England Patriots in 2018. At the end of the 2019 preseason, the Patriots waived Berrios and he was claimed by the New York Jets, playing there for four years. Now, he will continue his travels around the AFC East with a return to Hard Rock Stadium and South Florida as Berrios signs with the Miami Dolphins, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

It is a one-year contract for Berrios and the Dolphins (giving him a chance to complete the AFC East tour in 2024 with the Buffalo Bills?). Berrios joins a wide receiver group headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with Cedrick Wilson, Jr., Erik Ezukanma, Braylan Sanders, and Freddie Swain. Berrios and Wilson could compete to be the Dolphins’ primary punt returner this season.

Berrios has 107 career receptions for 1,085 yards with five touchdowns. He has returned 67 punts with an 11.4 yards per return average along with 67 kick returns for an average of 24.9 yards with one return for a 102-yard touchdown.