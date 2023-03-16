NFL free agency 2023: Dolphins re-signing Geron Christian

The Miami Dolphins are looking to shore up their offensive line depth as the 2023 NFL free agency period continues into its second day, continuing to look to protect starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After adding guard Dan Feeney on Thursday, the team has followed that by bringing back offensive tackle Geron Christian on a one-year contract. According to KRPC-2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, Miami is re-signing Christian to a $1.08 million contract, with $200,000 guaranteed.

Christian was a 2018 third-round pick by the Washington Commanders’ franchise, eventually moving into their starting left tackle position, but injuries caused him to miss playing time throughout his three seasons there. In 2021, Christian was waived by Washington and claimed by the Houston Texans. He then signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before being waived in January 2023. The Dolphins claimed him off waivers in January.

For his career, Christian has played in 48 games with 16 starts. He likely serves as a backup tackle, working as the primary option behind left tackle Teron Armstead, but he could enter into the competition for the starting right tackle position, looking to claim the position over Austin Jackson and Kendall Lamm.