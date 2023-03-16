NFL Free Agency 2023: Former Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts signing with the Steelers

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. Roberts joined the Dolphins in 2020 on a one-year contract, re-signing in 2021 and again in 2022. He was originally a sixth-round pick out of Houston by the New England Patriots in 2016, spending four seasons with the Patriots.

LB Elandon Roberts tells me he is signing a 2-year deal with the Steelers — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2023

Last season, Roberts managed 107 tackles (team-high), 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and started all 17 regular season games. In three seasons with the Dolphins, Roberts was arguably the team’s best tackler and run-stopper, and was a dominant force in the middle of the field.

elandon roberts vs nick chubb pic.twitter.com/Ic8UKg1vWA — josh houtz (@houtz) November 13, 2022

Roberts departs the Dolphins just a few days after the team signed former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long to a two-year deal, worth $11 million. Long will likely replace Roberts’ role in the middle of the field, lining up alongside veteran Jerome Baker.

However, with fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel flirting with at least one other team at the moment, Miami’s linebacking core suddenly feels thin. With Roberts’ exit, I wouldn’t be surprised if Miami decided to add another linebacker into the mix, whether through free agency or the NFL Draft.

What do you make of Roberts’ depature? Are you sad to see him go? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

This article was written by Staff Writer Sumeet Jena. You can find Sumeet on Twitter at @flameosumeet.