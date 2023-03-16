Miami Dolphins Bolster Interior Offensive Line Depth with Dan Feeney

One of the biggest concerns around the 2023 Miami Dolphins is their offensive line, with right tackle and left guard seeming to be the biggest question marks. Well, the Dolphins have made one of their first moves of the offseason to bolster the guard position.

The Dolphins are signing OL Dan Feeney to a 1-year deal, per source. @nflnetwork — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 16, 2023

No, it isn’t the splash move some may have hoped for, but offensive line depth can save your season when you need it. Feeney played a backup role with the New York Jets for the last two seasons, seeing extended action in just five games during that span.

Prior to that, Feeney was a (2017) third-round pick with the Los Angeles Chargers and a regular starter from 2017-2020. He logged over 1,000 snaps in his final two seasons with the team (2019-2020).

Feeney is still just 28 years of age and there could be some hope that his best football has yet to be seen. Two of his three highest-graded seasons (per PFF) came in 2021-2022-albeit in very limited action. It can take an offensive lineman several years in the NFL to “break out.”

Even if he just makes the team as a backup (which is most likely), it’s always valuable to have veteran players on your bench who have been around the NFL and started in some capacity. Let’s all welcome Feeney to Miami and hope for a successful training camp and upcoming season.