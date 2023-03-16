NFL free agency 2023: Former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel visiting New England Patriots

According to Jordan Schultz of theScore, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is visiting the New England Patriots today as he tries to find a new home during NFL free agency.

FA LB Andrew Van Ginkel is visiting the #Patriots today, a source tells @theScore.



He had 47 tackles, 3 TFLs and 2

PBUs for the #Dolphins last season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2023

With the Dolphins trading for and extending Bradley Chubb on a big money deal worth $53.2 million guaranteed, combined with the emerging potential of Jaelan Phillips, Van Ginkel became expendable this offseason after four years in South Florida.

During his tenure in Miami’s aqua and orange, the 27 year-old linebacker amassed 181 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He also contributed one interception, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a member of the Dolphins.

After starting 11 games in 2020 and 14 games in 2021, that number dwindled to just 5 games started in 2022. A productive player when utilized, Van Ginkel’s defensive snaps dropped to just 334 in 2022 after a career high 801 in 2021.

We will keep you informed of Van Ginkel’s eventual home as free agency progresses.