NFL Free Agency 2023: Dolphins signing TE Eric Saubert to one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins have been pretty busy this last hour. The team has made several additions to their roster and their most recent one is in the tight end room:

Dolphins are signing former Broncos TE Eric Saubert to a 1 year deal, per source. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 15, 2023

The Dolphins were in need of adding a tight end with only Durham Smythe and Tanner Conner on the roster. So the team has settled on signing Eric Saubert, who most recently played for the Denver Broncos.

Saubert recorded 15 receptions for 148 yards with the Broncos last season and both were career highs. He is more of a blocking tight end, which Mike McDaniel will love to have on offense.