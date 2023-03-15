NFL free agency 2023: Miami Dolphins claim wide receiver Freddie Swain off waivers from the Denver Broncos

Wide receiver Freddie Swain is joining the Miami Dolphins for the second time in less than a year.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that the Dolphins claimed Swain off waivers from the Denver Broncos.

Swain, 24, joined the Dolphins after being released by the Seattle Seahawks last August. He was elevated to the active roster before Miami’s Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In December, Swain was plucked off of Miami’s practice squad by the Broncos, where he logged four catches on six targets for 74 yards while playing in three games.

Swain, a third-year pro and former member of the Florida Gators, played in 33 games with Seattle. During that time, he logged 38 receptions for 502 yards and six touchdowns. He also started nine games with the franchise.

The return of Swain in Miami could be a sign that one or both of Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft — two players with experience and success in McDaniel’s offense —are preparing to sign contracts elsewhere.