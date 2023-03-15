NFL free agency 2023: Miami Dolphins signing DeShon Elliott from Detroit Lions

The Miami Dolphins may have traded for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason, but that was not their only move to shore up the back end of the defense for 2023. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Miami is signing former Detroit Lions defensive back DeShon Elliott as the 2023 NFL free agency period begins.

Elliott spent the 2022 season with the Lions, appearing in 14 games, including 13 starts, at safety. He recorded 96 tackles with three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Prior to joining the Lions, Elliott spent his first four seasons in the league with the Baltimore Ravens who selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas. After a rookie year on injured reserve, Elliott appeared in six games in 2019 before becoming the Ravens’ starter at free safety for 2020 and 2021. He played in 28 games in his time with the Ravens, including 22 starts, recording 109 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

Elliott, who turns 26 next month, likely comes into the team as the third safety behind Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, though he could compete for playing time with Jones. He is a sure tackler who can provide Miami support in the box against the run or as an open-field tackler from his safety position.

The league’s free agency period opened at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.