Miami Dolphins re-sign tackle Kendall Lamm

The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed tackle Kendall Lamm after he played one game with the franchise last season.

Lamm, 30, started for the Dolphins in Week 17 against the New England Patriots. The former Appalachian State Mountaineer played 32 snaps without allowing a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Lamm graded much better pass protecting (87.1) than he did run blocking (56.5)

As of Wednesday, when free agency officially began, the Dolphins had $15 million in available cap space, according to Over The Cap. Lamm had a base salary of $1,120,000 last season, but his cap hit was only $99,444.

While it’s safe to assume that Lamm won’t be playing under the same contract this season, the 2015 undrafted free agent adds valuable depth to a position of need.

Lamm spent the first four years of his professional career with the Houston Texans before heading to the Cleveland Browns for two seasons. Lamm was with the Tennessee Titans last year and served primarily as a backup, starting just one game for the team.

The Dolphins struggled with depth on the offensive line and arguably just as important, the team couldn’t find a swing tackle that the Kyle Shannahan/Mike McDaniel offense values.

Lamm may not fill the void of swing tackle, but added depth allows for the coaching staff to shuffle some pieces in the trenches. If the team adds a right tackle — Austin Jackson could be an interesting candidate as the team’s third tackle on the field.