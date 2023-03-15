NFL free agency 2023: Jordan Poyer returning to Bills

Miami Dolphins fans envisioned a two-pronged strike on the Buffalo Bills this offseason with one move in South Florida. If the Dolphins could sign free agent safety Jordan Poyer, the thinking went, they would be adding a key piece to their defense while also taking Poyer away from their AFC East rivals. Now, it appears neither prong will be happening.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Poyer is expected to sign with the Bills. On NFL Network’s Free Agency Frenzy, Rapoport stressed the deal is not completed, but it appears the two sides will move to get it done.

The Dolphins upgraded their defensive secondary this offseason with a trade for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, setting up a pairing with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard. They also have Jevon Holland developing into an elite-level safety and the return of Brandon Jones after tearing his ACL during the season should give Miami a dominant pass defense in 2023. Poyer would have been a luxury signing with the bigger impact likely being just taking him away from the Bills.

NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET today.