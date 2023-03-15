NFL Free Agency 2023: Dolphins general manager Chris Grier must look to improve Miami’s offensive line

For as good as Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has looked recently by making splash trades and acquiring wide receiver Tyreek Hill, edge defender Bradley Chubb and cornerback Jalen Ramsey over the past twelve months, the Dolphins’ offensive line is still looking like a liability after two days of the 2023 legal tampering period.

No additions along the offensive line have been made, so as it stands right now, disappointing 2020 first round pick, Austin Jackson, is penciled in to once again man the right tackle position for Miami. Another disappointing draft pick, Liam Eichenberg, is currently projected to start at left guard as well, leaving many Dolphins’ fans scratching their heads at these two decisions.

Both Jackson and Eichenberg suffered injuries last season, so it’s plausible that the Dolphins’ general manager is blaming their woes in the health department for their poor play on the field. The only problem with that line of thinking is that both men have looked like subpar linemen in the National Football League even when healthy.

Several offensive linemen have already found new homes this offseason, so as the options dwindle, one does wonder if Grier plans to stand pat along the offensive line while maybe adding one or two low-level depth pieces.

In this writer’s opinion, that would be a grave mistake, especially considering the fact that the Dolphins have committed to oft injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the 2023 and 2024 seasons – recently picking up the fifth year option of the former 2020 first round selection. When healthy, Tagovailoa has proven he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, however he has missed games in each of his first three seasons, including five games last year. What’s the best way to make sure that Tagovailoa has the highest chance of staying healthy?

Build a brick wall of large bodied, proven, capable, starting-caliber offensive linemen in front of him. Don’t bank on the development of green players who have done nothing to make you think they’ll ever fit that description.

If the Miami Dolphins are truly going “all in” for the 2023 season, like many of their recent moves would indicate, Chris Grier needs to rethink his strategy along the offensive line. Please join me in hoping that he does.

___

Do you think that the Dolphins are playing it slow in regards to acquiring offensive linemen in free agency this offseason, but will eventually surprise us all by signing a new right tackle or left guard to bolster the position group? Do you have any players you’d be targeting if the decision was yours? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!