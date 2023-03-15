Miami Dolphins re-sign running back Myles Gaskin

The Miami Dolphins ranked No. 27 in the NFL with 96 rushing yards per game last season but the front office believes the running back group will perform better this time around.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday afternoon that Myles Gaskin is re-signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal.

Miami was in an odd spot roughly a month ago as the entire running back room was slated to reach free agency. General manager Chris Grier prevented any of them from leaving and it started with Salvon Ahmed on March 10. On March 14, the team announced that both Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert are returning on two-year deals.

The return of Gaskin, who played in 38 games with the franchise, means that the running back group will look identical to how it did at the end of the 2022 season.

Gaskin’s playing time was hit hard when Mike McDaniel took over as head coach of the franchise. After starting 10 games in 2021, the former Washington Husky played just 39 snaps last season — the lowest total of his four-year career.

Re-signing Gaskin may not be a high-impact signing, but the franchise obviously values his experience and skill set. Considering the team’s injury struggles last year, Gaskin’s role as a veteran safety net is a valuable one.