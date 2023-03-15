Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Why the Patriots traded Jonnu Smith to the Falcons - Pats Pulpit

After two disappointing seasons in New England, Smith is headed to Atlanta.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Trey Wingo says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be traded to the Jets - Gang Green Nation

Aaron Rodgers is heading to the New York Jets, reports an NFL Insider. Other breaking news reporters are taking a wait and see approach.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Case Keenum signs with Texans, Bills on the hunt for a backup quarterback - Buffalo Rumblings

Case Keenum will sign a two-year deal with the Houston Texans

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens Free Agency 2023: Ravens release DE Calais Campbell - Baltimore Beatdown

The first big move for the Ravens as free agency begins





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Pittsburgh Steelers signing veteran CB Patrick Peterson - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their cornerback room with a veteran in Patrick Peterson.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals let Vonn Bell join Panthers: Was it the right move? - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals probably could have competed with the Panthers offer.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns restructure Deshaun Watson’s contract, get 2023 free agency cap space - Dawgs By Nature

As expected, Browns GM Andrew Berry restructured Deshaun Watson’s contract to get ready for free agency

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Breaking News: Houston Texans Sign DB Jimmie Ward - Battle Red Blog

Another Ryans disciple joins him in Houston.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

David Long Jr. departs Tennessee Titans, signs with Miami Dolphins - Music City Miracles

Tennessee lost a second starter during Monday’s legal tampering window. Let’s examine the fallout.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Twitter Reactions to Jaguars News - Big Cat Country

It’s been an eventful week in Duval County





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts Signing Rams Kicker Matt Gay to 4-Year, $22.5M Deal - Stampede Blue

Gay is signed to one of the largest contracts ever given to a kicker.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Teams believe the Denver Broncos will trade one of their wide receivers - Mile High Report

More rumblings about a potential trade at wide receiver.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Austin Ekeler asks permission to seek trade - Bolts From The Blue

Austin Ekeler’s 2023 cap hit of $7.5 million would rank 11th among NFL running backs.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Las Vegas signs quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo - Silver And Black Pride

Josh McDaniels gets another one of his own guys as the Las Vegas Raiders have signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be the starting quarterback





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Free Agency 2023: Jawaan Taylor’s contract details look better than expected - Arrowhead Pride

As often happens with a new Kansas City contract, the full details tell a different story that the original headline.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Trade! New York Giants acquiring tight end Darren Waller from Las Vegas Raiders - Big Blue View

Giants get a big-time receiving weapon for their offense





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles lose third defensive starter on the first day of NFL free agency - Bleeding Green Nation

The bleeding continues.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

11 mistakes in free agency the Cowboys tend to avoid - Blogging The Boys

Desperate teams tend to make these mistakes—Dallas usually avoids them.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington’s first day of free agency was the picture of responsibility - Hogs Haven

Having just extended Daron Payne on a 4-year deal yesterday, Washington had positioned itself pretty well going into first day of "unofficial" free agency today.

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Free agency starts, Packers QB hasn’t made a decision - Acme Packing Company

What does "not holding them hostage" mean, exactly?





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Detroit Lions propose 4 rule changes for the 2023 season - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions found themselves as very active participants in suggestions for changing the rulebook.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

NFL Free Agency 2023: Bears sign 2 of the best coverage linebackers in the game - Windy City Gridiron

Next Gen Stats paint a nice picture about the pass coverage ability of the newest Bears, Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Celebrating the Life of Bud Grant - Daily Norseman

Hall of Fame head coach of the Vikings is only part of his story

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

QB Jameis Winston re-signs with Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

Winston returns on a one-year deal.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Grading Day 1 of legal tampering: Falcons clobber free agency - The Falcoholic

I’m out of breath just thinking about it.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

The view from Trade Down Island on the Panthers’ massive trade up to No. 1 - Cat Scratch Reader

The Benevolent Dictator of Trade Down Island is very nervous.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Jamel Dean returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Bucs Nation

In a surprising move, the Bucs are able to bring back one of their top free agents

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

NFL Free agency: 49ers sign QB Sam Darnold to a one-year deal - Niners Nation

The most Shanahan-QB signing yet





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals to re-sign Kelvin Beachum per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back right tackle Kelvin Beachum on a two-year deal.

Per Jordan Schulz, Beachum and the Cardinals will be back together for a fourth season and he’ll be signed...





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

NFL Free Agency 2023: Seahawks signing ex-Broncos DL Dre’Mont Jones to $51 million deal - Field Gulls

Yes, the Seattle Seahawks just made a big move early in free agency!





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Van Jefferson entering contract year, could be on trade block for Rams - Turf Show Times

Allen Robinson is the big name receiver on the trade block, but Jefferson’s value is likely higher