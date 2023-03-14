NFL Free Agency 2023: Dolphins re-sign RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Heading into 2023 NFL Free Agency, the only running back on Miami’s roster was restricted free agent Salvon Ahmed. The Dolphins would reach a one-year agreement with Ahmed, worth $1.8 million, shortly after the league’s legal-tampering period began. But even with Ahmed under contract, there were still several moves General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel would have to make to sure up the running back unit.

The first of those moves came earlier today, when the Dolphins reached a two-year deal with veteran RB Raheem Mostert worth up to $7.6M, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Now, the next domino has fallen, as the team agreed to bring back another veteran running back, agreeing to terms with free agent Jeff Wilson Jr.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins reached an agreement with free agent running back Jeff Wilson Jr. worth up to $8.2M.

Free-agent RB Jeff Wilson is re-signing with the Dolphins on a two-year deal that has a max value of $8.2 million, per source.



In one day, Dolphins keep both Wilson and Raheem Mostert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Wilson, 27, was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2022 NFL trade deadline in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick. During his time with the Dolphins, Wilson appeared in eight games — starting one — and carried the ball 84 times for 392 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 12 of 24 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown. Wilson was the ‘thunder’ to Mostert’s ‘lightning’ in McDaniel’s offense and hopes to continue progressing in Miami’s high-octane offense.

jeff wilson jr. propaganda pic.twitter.com/DaRiLcpH36 — josh houtz (@houtz) March 14, 2023

This news comes just hours after the Dolphins were linked to some of the league’s #ELITE running backs like Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry, Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler, and Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook. Maybe, Miami still targets a veteran via trade or on the open market, but IMO, it appears that the Dolphins plan to run it back with the same unit from last season — while potentially drafting a rookie in next month’s draft.

Earlier this offseason, general manager Chris Grier talked about the potential of running it back with Wilson, Ahmed, and Mostert. Here’s what he said:

“Yeah, that was the one we talked about the other day for just a little bit because obviously we traded for Jeff (Wilson) and obviously Raheem (Mostert) and Mike’s (McDaniel) relationship as well, too. So yeah, we’re very open to those guys coming back. We’ve talked about that scenario where they may be back. We may have the same backfield back next year. Obviously they’re free agents and that’ll play a part of it, but we’d be very excited to have them back.”

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins re-signing Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. on the same day? Are you happy with the way the running back room is starting to shape up? Which rookie running back would you target on day two or three of the draft? Let us know in the comments section below!