NFL Free Agency 2023: Dolphins re-signing RB Raheem Mostert to two-year contract

The Miami Dolphins continue to make moves in free-agency, and are set to bring back one of last season’s better players on offense. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are re-signing Raheem Mostert to a two-year deal worth $5.6 million, with $2.2 million guaranteed.

Mostert first joined the Dolphins in 2015, off of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, before getting released and spending the next 6 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He re-joined the team last offseason, signing a 1-year, $3.125 million deal at the time.

In his first season with the team, Mostert racked up 891 rushing yards on 181 carries, and three rushing touchdowns. He also added 31 catches for 202 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

Following this contract, Mostert will likely again be the lead running back again next season, taking the bulk of Miami’s rushing attempts. The Dolphins are still interested in adding another running back, as per Barry Jackson via the Miami Herald, but for now, Mostert can be considered as the lead back.