NFL Free Agents 2023: Updating Miami Dolphins depth chart on 3/14

The Miami Dolphins are one day into the NFL’s negotiating period, the two-and-a-half-day “legal tampering” portion of the calendar when teams are allowed to talk to representatives of players who are technically still under contract with another team but will be a free agent on Wednesday. They have been busy during this period, including Sunday’s agreed-to-trade sending All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams to Miami. They have added a backup quarterback in Mike White and they agreed to terms with linebacker Daid Long, Jr.

Where does Miami’s roster stand after one day of the legal tampering period? This morning, it is time to reset the Dolphins’ depth chart, providing a look at where they have added players and where they still need to target some more players. Of note, the 48 players include cornerback Byron Jones, who has been told he will be released by Miami with a post-June 1 designation, but that will not happen until the start of free agency. Tight end Hunter Long, who was part of the trade for Ramsey, is not included in the list but that deal also has to wait until the start of the new league year to become official.

The legal tampering period will continue until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when the new league year - and the free agency signing period - officially begins.

Projected Miami Dolphins depth chart

(as of 11:15 a.m. ET, 3/14/23)

Quarterbacks (3)

Tua Tagovailoa

Mike White (Agreed to free agent contract)

Skylar Thompson

Running backs (2)

Raheem Mostert (Re-signed)

Salvon Ahmed (Re-signed)

Fullbacks (2)

Alec Ingold

John Lovett

Tight ends (2)

Durham Smythe

Tanner Conner

Wide receivers (5)

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson

Erik Ezukanma

Braylon Sanders

Offensive linemen (7)

LT: Terron Armstead

LG: Liam Eichenberg

C: Connor Williams

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Lester Cotton

Defensive linemen (6)

Christian Wilkins

Raekwon Davis

Emmanuel Ogbah

Sach Sieler

Josiah Bronson

Jaylen Twyman

Linebackers (7)

Jaelan Phillips

Jerome Baker

David Long, Jr. (Agreed to free agent contract)

Bradley Chubb

Duke Riley (Re-signed)

Channing Tindall

Cameron Goode

Cornerbacks (9)

Xavien Howard

Jalen Ramsey (Trade with Rams pending)

Kader Kohou

Noah Igbinoghene

Elijah Campbell (Tendered)

Keion Crossen

Trill Williams

Tino Ellis

Byron Jones (Will be released with post-June 1 designation)

Safeties (3)

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Verone McKinley III

Special Teams (2)

K: Jason Sanders

LS: Blake Ferguson