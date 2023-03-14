NFL Free Agents 2023: Updating Miami Dolphins depth chart on 3/14

The Miami Dolphins are one day into the NFL’s negotiating period, the two-and-a-half-day “legal tampering” portion of the calendar when teams are allowed to talk to representatives of players who are technically still under contract with another team but will be a free agent on Wednesday. They have been busy during this period, including Sunday’s agreed-to-trade sending All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams to Miami. They have added a backup quarterback in Mike White and they agreed to terms with linebacker Daid Long, Jr.
Where does Miami’s roster stand after one day of the legal tampering period? This morning, it is time to reset the Dolphins’ depth chart, providing a look at where they have added players and where they still need to target some more players. Of note, the 48 players include cornerback Byron Jones, who has been told he will be released by Miami with a post-June 1 designation, but that will not happen until the start of free agency. Tight end Hunter Long, who was part of the trade for Ramsey, is not included in the list but that deal also has to wait until the start of the new league year to become official.
The legal tampering period will continue until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when the new league year - and the free agency signing period - officially begins.
Projected Miami Dolphins depth chart
(as of 11:15 a.m. ET, 3/14/23)
Quarterbacks (3)
Tua Tagovailoa
Mike White (Agreed to free agent contract)
Skylar Thompson
Running backs (2)
Raheem Mostert (Re-signed)
Salvon Ahmed (Re-signed)
Fullbacks (2)
Alec Ingold
John Lovett
Tight ends (2)
Durham Smythe
Tanner Conner
Wide receivers (5)
Tyreek Hill
Jaylen Waddle
Cedrick Wilson
Erik Ezukanma
Braylon Sanders
Offensive linemen (7)
LT: Terron Armstead
LG: Liam Eichenberg
C: Connor Williams
RG: Robert Hunt
RT: Austin Jackson
Robert Jones
Lester Cotton
Defensive linemen (6)
Christian Wilkins
Raekwon Davis
Emmanuel Ogbah
Sach Sieler
Josiah Bronson
Jaylen Twyman
Linebackers (7)
Jaelan Phillips
Jerome Baker
David Long, Jr. (Agreed to free agent contract)
Bradley Chubb
Duke Riley (Re-signed)
Channing Tindall
Cameron Goode
Cornerbacks (9)
Xavien Howard
Jalen Ramsey (Trade with Rams pending)
Kader Kohou
Noah Igbinoghene
Elijah Campbell (Tendered)
Keion Crossen
Trill Williams
Tino Ellis
Byron Jones (Will be released with post-June 1 designation)
Safeties (3)
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Verone McKinley III
Special Teams (2)
K: Jason Sanders
LS: Blake Ferguson
