NFL free agency 2023: Dolphins rumors swirling around potential running backs

The legal tampering period that kicks off NFL Free Agency each year began yesterday, and the Miami Dolphins are already making splash moves to bolster their already impressive roster.

First, on Sunday, a trade for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams netted them the stud boundary man on defense they were missing last year due to the lower leg injury that sidelined Byron Jones for the entire season.

Next, the Miami Dolphins took care of the backup quarterback position by signing former New York Jets QB, Mike White. White signed a two year deal worth $8 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed. Playing time incentives, along with other factors could boost that figure up to $8 million per year, but we’ll hope that Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy and that White never sees the field for the duration of his contract.

Finally, late last night, the Dolphins addressed their hole at the linebacker position, by signing former Tennessee Titans stud, David Long Jr. to a two year, $11 million deal — a very nice bargain for a player that many considered one of the best available at his position this offseason. His injury history probably explains how the Dolphins were able to lock him in so cheaply, but Miami will bank on him being on the field more than he will be in the ice tub in 2023.

So, what’s next for our Miami Dolphins?

Throughout the day yesterday, rumors were running rampant on Twitter that the Miami Dolphins were interested in trading for a star running back. Four-time Pro Bowl selection Dalvin Cook seemed to be the target for many Fins fans, as he has been rumored to be on the trading block for a little while now.

Another running back was also linked to the Dolphins, that being 2020 Offensive Player of the Year award winner, Derrick Henry. The Tennessee Titans are reportedly looking to move on from the 29 year-old back, and many teams could be interested in his bruising services.

But, do these rumors have legs or are they just whispers in the Twitter wind?

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, these rumors, plus one more juicy one, are credible. In a response to a Twitter user asking if he had heard if the Dolphins were interested in trading for a running back, Jackson confirmed that Miami cannot be ruled out in regards to a trade for Henry, Cook or even Los Angeles Chargers’ running back, Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler is owed just $6.25 million on the final year of his contract, yet he is looking for a big-time, big-money extension. Would the Dolphins be willing to make that happen for the electric 27 year-old? If Barry Jackson is to be believed — and seeing as he is one of the most trusted journalists on the Dolphins beat — it absolutely cannot be ruled out.

The Dolphins are down to just four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Ramsey deal — a second, a third, a sixth and seventh — so they may need to dip into future years’ picks if they want to get something done, but considering the fact that Chris Grier and company seem to be pushing all of their chips to the center of the table this offseason, don’t be surprised if that’s a possibility.

___

Do you support Miami trading for Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry or Austin Ekeler? Which running back would you prefer to see in the aqua and orange next season? What draft compensation would you be willing to send in return for their services? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!