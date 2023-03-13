I have to begin this post with a confession, I don’t know a ton or much at all about Mike White. I have seen him play a couple of times and I don’t recall anything spectacular or really anything at all about how he played. Normally if I see some young player that I know little about ball out in a game I normally remember it and exactly who it was. So when the Miami Dolphins signed him to an offer sheet to be the backup to Tua Tagovailoa I didn’t know where I stood on the signing so I did what most of us do when there is breaking news, we wade into the human cesspool that is Twitter. It will never stop amazing me what people will be willing to say online when they feel protected behind their computer screens.

So how did it go? At first, there were several posts that suggested that it was a stupid signing of a bad QB that was also paid too much. There were also a few that were happy with it and even one person that I saw said White was the guy he wanted the team to get all along. I saw a link to an article that as best I could tell from the title (I am not paying to get beyond every paywall in the world) the article was more or less an argument that we should trust McDaniel and he must have seen something in White that made him want to bring him back home to south Florida. Without even reading the article, perhaps some of you have and can chime in with more solid information, I then instantly felt better.

Mike McDaniel is by all accounts a mad genius when it comes to offensive football. With that, I assume that he also has the ability to scout players based on what he is looking for as far as the position he plays and the system that he runs. But, with that said, genius or not figuring out what a player might become is the most impossible job there is in the NFL. How many guys have we each seen go high in the draft and just think, wow, that guy is going to be a stud in the NFL, what an awesome pick only to see them crash and burn in the NFL? So even the mad genius is going to get some things wrong, others very wrong, some right, and some he will hit out of the park.

So I am still stuck and won’t know what to think until I see him in a Phins uniform on a field during a game. Maybe McDaniel can take a guy that has very mixed reviews and turn him into a viable long-term answer at backup quarterback or maybe we will be doing this again next year. As far as the price, who knows what it really is until we see how the deal is written? It could be backloaded with the idea that if he just doesn’t get the job done that they can just cut him next year and if he does then they can just extend him beyond that point. But what’s important is what do you think?

So tonight’s question is where do you sit on the signing of White to be Tua’s backup? Are you happy, very upset, or somewhere in the middle?

Please give us your thoughts in the comments section below and please also remember to vote in our poll-

Poll Where do you sit on the Miami Dolphins choice of Mike White to serve as the teams backup quarterback? I love it! Better than I thought we could do!

I love it but am nervous about the money aspect of his signing.

I like it okay but I feel like they should have gone after some better options.

I’m still on the fence. Check with me next season.

I don’t like it but I trust McDaniel so I will give him the benifit of the doubt.

I don’t like it but we could have done worse, I guess...

This is going to go down as the dumbest signing by the team this offseason. What in the hell were they thinking? vote view results 20% I love it! Better than I thought we could do! (35 votes)

11% I love it but am nervous about the money aspect of his signing. (19 votes)

20% I like it okay but I feel like they should have gone after some better options. (34 votes)

24% I’m still on the fence. Check with me next season. (41 votes)

15% I don’t like it but I trust McDaniel so I will give him the benifit of the doubt. (26 votes)

3% I don’t like it but we could have done worse, I guess... (6 votes)

5% This is going to go down as the dumbest signing by the team this offseason. What in the hell were they thinking? (9 votes) 170 votes total Vote Now

